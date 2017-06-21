Real estate agents and brokers know that sometimes cooperating is the best way to both compete and serve their clients. Two MLS vendors, FBS and Solid Earth, have struck a deal in that spirit. FBS, the third-largest provider of multiple listing service (MLS) systems in the nation, is also a pioneer in developing standardized data tools for real estate software developers. Among these tools is the Spark API (application programming interface), which allows MLSs to offer vendors real estate data in a standard format in real time. That API will now be integrated into Solid Earth's Spring consumer portals to give MLSs the ability to create and quickly launch their own MLS listing websites, a move that will allow FBS's Flexmls customers to deliver "better quality leads to members for the first time" without worrying about handling data feeds, FBS said in a press release. "Spring portal sites allow MLSs to provide members with an array of features including blog posts, RSS feeds a...
- Two tech firms partner to give MLSs the ability to quickly launch their own listing sites and to offer agents an alternative MLS interface.
