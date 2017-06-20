What is live streaming, and how do we use it?

In this video, Peter Lorimer of PLG Estates discusses live streaming, or what he calls “the phenomenon that has taken the world by storm.”

Take advantage of this audience magnet by doing the following:

Announce your live stream on other social media networks

Make your content interesting

Use Facebook as your primary live stream platform

Pre-plan what you’re going to say

Be consistent (streaming regularly)

Do these things, and there’s no reason people won’t be gravitating toward your live streams.