What is live streaming, and how do we use it?

In this video, Peter Lorimer of PLG Estates discusses live streaming, or what he calls “the phenomenon that has taken the world by storm.”
Take advantage of this audience magnet by doing the following:
- Announce your live stream on other social media networks
- Make your content interesting
- Use Facebook as your primary live stream platform
- Pre-plan what you’re going to say
- Be consistent (streaming regularly)
Do these things, and there’s no reason people won’t be gravitating toward your live streams.
