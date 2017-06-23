How do you know when to hire a buyer’s agent?

Should I hire a buyer’s agent?

Peter Lorimer of PLG Estates shares the questions you should ask yourself before hiring a buyer’s agent and tips for doing so.

You’ve got a bunch of clients, you’ve closed a bunch of deals, you’re working from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and you’re constantly pleading with the universe for more time. Ask yourself these questions:

If you don’t have enough time, a buyer’s agent can certainly help. Are you being lazy? If it’s about wanting to do other things rather than handling more business, maybe you shouldn’t hire a buyer’s agent because, like my mother says: “nobody watches the pot like yourself.” No one will watch your business like you will. If your business is growing and you hand it off, it could crash and burn.

Hiring a buyer’s agent can give you some of your life back when you’re extremely busy, but remember: You get what you pay for.

If you pay peanuts, you’re going to get monkeys; if you pay your buyer’s agent well and make it a nice work atmosphere, everyone wins.

Be super picky throughout the hiring process, go with your gut and choose the best person for the job.