The same search engine optimization tool used by Zillow, realtor.com and other aggregators is now being used by a major producer of virtual tours to allow agents to once again deliver homes for sale directly to would-be buyers. The tool is called “structured data,” and it allows the likes of Zillow, ListHub and others to rise to the top of search results when people hunting for houses enter key words or phrases, such as an address, neighborhood, price or other desired features. Now, Property Panorama, a provider of virtual real estate tours, is putting the power of structured data into the hands of agents who have access to the firm’s InstaView platform so their listings rise to the top. The more than half-a-million agents whose multiple listing services (MLSs) carry the InstaView virtual tour platform will automatically receive Agent Profiles that incorporate listing data, including MLS numbers, location, price, specifications, open houses and other important informatio...