Sellers aren’t selling, renters aren’t buying and the continual pressure of low inventory, booming home prices and economic fears have consumers feeling that the American Dream may be moving further and further out of sight. But the National Association of Realtors’ (NAR) new campaign, “Homeownership: We Were Made For This,” aims to quell potential buyers’ fears and get them on the road to homeownership.

“We know that advertising can’t solve for market conditions — NAR’s advocacy efforts work to ensure a favorable economic environment for real estate investing,” said NAR senior vice president of communications Stephanie Singer in an emailed statement.

“What we try to do on the advertising side is make sure consumers know that, when they are ready to buy, sell or invest in real estate, using a Realtor — a member of the National Association of Realtors — is essential to help them realize their real estate aspirations.”

The campaign consists of six 15 to 30-second spots that will air on network and cable outlets, on digital and media platforms, such as Hulu and the Washington Post, and on NAR’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

In the first spot, “What’s More American,” a Realtor asks: “What’s more American than owning your own home?” as she dons star-spangled sunglasses while catching a baseball and holding a sparkler.

The other five ads, aptly named “Give Us Your Tired,” “Cross The Road,” “If A Tree Falls,” “Owning The Place,” and “Destiny,” all play off the fact that for many consumers, owning a home is still an important part of the American Dream, and Realtors can help make that happen.

“Anyone who’s ever been through the homebuying or selling process knows it’s not as easy as clicking a button,” said Singer.

“Turning online dreams into the reality of homeownership takes grit, determination and a professional who’s got your back. NAR’s members were made for this; Realtors bring you home.”

“Homeownership: We Were Made For This,” will run throughout the summer, and is part of NAR’s overarching “Get Realtor” campaign that launched in February 2016 as a way to reach young buyers with a digital-first approach.

