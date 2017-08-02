Now that we are living so much of our lives online, the risk of identity theft and data compromise -- which has always been around -- has increased by leaps and bounds. Hackers can install malware on your devices from across the world, holding your personal information for ransom, or send an email from "your" email server to your buyer clients instructing them to wire their earnest money payment to a different bank account. Sometimes they target entire companies. And if large companies like Yahoo, Sony or even Keller Williams are unable to prevent breaches, then what chance do you have? Some. At least according to tech security experts who specialize in real estate. And the more security measures you take, the better your odds of escaping a hack attempt unscathed. "There's no such thing as 'secure,'" noted Matt Cohen, principal consultant at real estate software and consulting firm Clareity. "It's just like when you buy a safe; they're rated in minutes to show how long ...