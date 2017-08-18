If you're hoping to see the last of "disrupters" and "disruption" in real estate news, you're out of luck. This year alone, we'll see $3.5 billion invested in real estate technology, which means more brokerages will be looking to solidify the real estate professionals' value amid disruption and close the gap between consumer wants and industry provisions. Keller Williams' Josh Team explains how the company -- which has set aside $1 billion in tech funding -- is defending its territory, elevating the client experience and empowering agents in this new era....
Survival of the tech fittest: Watch Josh Team at ICSF
Keller Williams is gearing up take on disruptive real estate tech
Comments