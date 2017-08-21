Reeling in leads is no mean feat, but there are certain things you can do to improve conversion rates, such as calling leads within 30 seconds, sending video messages and following up relentlessly. Watch Realtor Rachel Adams, broker-owner Jesse Zagorsky and Homecity Real Estate CEO Keith Dunham reveal more tips for doubling your business with online leads and lead conversion....
Double your business with smart online lead conversion
Three pros say get in touch with your leads with dogged persistence and always bring value to the table
Comments