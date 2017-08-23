Stop being "vanilla." That's what social media consultant Katie Lance advised during her 300-second presentation at Inman Connect. Have an opinion and a point of view that separates you from the crowd and see your world change because of it. Watch Lance elaborate on this tip and others -- such as the importance of systemizing, creating "snackable" content and using tools like Trello or Asana to stay organized....
Katie Lance’s 5 best tech tips in 300 seconds
The social media pro shares her best advice and favorite tools
