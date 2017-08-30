It's a fact that real estate agents switch offices. If you've got agents working for you, you know that some will leave the business completely, and the ones who make it may leave you for another firm. According to the National Association of Realtors' 2017 Member Profile, nearly 90 percent of Realtors are independent contractors. It's pretty easy for a salesperson to pick up his or her license and move to another office. Agents may be unhappy with their current brokerage for a number of reasons, or they may be lured away by perks or promises of a better pay scale. Regardless of the cause, there are steps real estate brokers need to take when an agent splits to protect their brokerage and reputation. Realize it's business, not personal Recognize that an agent leaving your firm is not personal, and it's not the end of the world. Even if the agent is a top producer at your firm, you will regroup and survive. "It's a business decision, not a personal affront to your or your...