Agent

Do clients think of real estate agents as fiduciaries?

Read your state agency disclosure document, and make sure you really understand the role you play with the public
by
Today 2:00 A.M.
  • Each state determines whether, to what extent and under what circumstances a real estate agent is a fiduciary to the public -- and there are significant differences from state to state.

Learn the New Luxury Playbook at Luxury Connect | October 17-18 at the Beverly Hills Hotel

Reserve Now

Repeat after me: “Real estate is local.” And so it goes in the context of this thing we call a fiduciary. Although it would be great if there were one uniform law of the land to give us a simple definition, no such luck. So when Brad Inman asked “Do you think of yourself as a fiduciary with your clients?" — a seemingly innocent question to the Inman Coast to Coast Facebook group — it’s no surprise there were 100-plus viewpoints as polarized as our national political aisle. A fair number of responders were certain they were a fiduciary, and others referenced their state law in both yes and no answers. Greg Fox wondered how many real estate agents think they are a fiduciary and yet have no idea what that means. There might be something to that. So what does being a fiduciary mean, why are there so many perspectives on this, and do consumers understand and care? Understanding common law Each state determines whether, to what extent and under what circumstances a real e...

Article image credited to pixfly / Shutterstock