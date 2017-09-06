The new luxury playbook for surviving real estate’s future

Redistribution of wealth, digital currency and the risks of climate change are just some of the many factors re-shaping the luxury real estate landscape.

Is your business prepared for what lies ahead?

More than 500 of the industry’s top-producing agents and brokers will gather in Beverly Hills October 18-19, 2017, at Inman’s Luxury Connect to dive deep into the heavy-hitting issues influencing high-net-worth buyers and sellers around the world.

After a welcome session on Wednesday, Senior Fellow at the Center for Global Development Charles Kenny will kick off sessions Thursday by sharing insights into how global economic progress is driving growth in the developing world and leading to a rise in billionaires across Asia and China.

Armed with a new perspective on global wealth, Michi Olson with Alain Pinel Realtors will bring the conversation home with advice on how to break into the overseas buyers market, including which countries to target, ways to get on buyers’ radar, and tips for snagging listings and expanding your creditability internationally.

“You don’t have to speak the language, just respect the culture,” Olson says. You don’t want to give steak knives to a Chinese client, for example — so be aware of the meaning your gestures can evoke.

Another insider tip: International buyers are highly motivated to sign on with an agent who is a skilled negotiator, Olson says.

If you’re lacking in this area, Chris Voss, former FBI hostage negotiator and author of Never Split the Difference, has you covered.

At Luxury Connect Voss will draw on his 24-year career to shine a light on some unique psychology; he’ll reveal how agents and brokers looking to gain the trust of homebuyers and sellers can take a page from the way a hostage negotiator earns the trust of parents in duress.

Voss once had only 10 seconds on the phone with a kidnapped victim’s father. “How long do I have before this guys hangs up the phone?” Voss asks. “It’s the exact same with a homeseller; what are you going to tell him?”

But top producers need more than the latest negotiation tactics to court buyers and sellers at home and abroad. As deals are increasingly facilitated using digital currency, agents should be in the know about this discreet way to acquire property.

How are companies keeping high-net-worth clients anonymous through cryptocurrency? Oliver Tickner, CEO of Streetwire, is on the front lines of this trend and will be gracing Luxury Connect, too. His company is building a platform on Ethereum blockchain aimed at making more controlled and cheaper transactions.

Rounding out the morning of hard-hitting topics, Climate Scientist Mika Tosca will give a temperature reading on the big picture trends associated with global warming. She’ll drill down into specific regions of the U.S. and Canada for a look at just how climate change will affect luxury real estate markets — from the coasts to the mountains — in the coming years.

Don’t miss your chance to get a competitive edge and learn about how these global issues are shaping your the luxury real estate space and the behaviors of high-net-worth buyers and sellers.

These sessions will only happen once — at Inman Luxury Connect on Thursday, October 19, 2017 in Beverly Hills.

