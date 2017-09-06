Your friend chose another agent — now what?

As a real estate agent your network of personal relationships is one of your most valuable assets. Working on commission can be a hard road, and you rely heavily on the support of your close friends and relatives. But what happens when one of those close relationships chooses another real estate agent over you? It can both be disheartening and put a strain on your personal relationship. Here are some tips to get past the experience and come out stronger on the other side. Don’t take it personally When we find out that someone close went with another agent, our natural reaction is to look internally. There are many reasons relatives may select a different agent, and most of them have nothing to do with your abilities. They may be embarrassed about something in their financing that they would be more comfortable divulging to a stranger. They may not be completely serious about buying a home and don’t want to feel like they’re wasting your time. Or they may simply live...