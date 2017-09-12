A house divided: What divorcing couples need from an agent

A young professional gets that promotion and decides to invest in his or her first home purchase. A young couple finds out they are having a baby and begins looking for a new larger home. An older couple finds themselves thinking of moving after retirement. We know that life events are a major driver of real estate decisions. Unfortunately, a less happy scenario is the couple who finds themselves in the middle of a divorce. They are often selling a home, and then each will be looking for a new home to accommodate themselves and, depending on custody arrangements, their children. For a real estate agent, there is clearly a business opportunity there. But how do you market and serve this population without coming across as, at best, insensitive, or worse, exploitative? I talked to experts who work with divorcing couples to find out some best practices for navigating this emotional territory. Here's what I learned: Real estate needs of divorcing couples Divorcing couples hav...