Building a solid network is one of the most rewarding time investments a real estate professional can make. If done correctly, networking can be an avenue for gaining referrals, increasing production numbers and building valuable friendships with other professionals.

As beneficial as it is to connect with real estate leaders across the country and in specific niche markets like the luxury space, large networking opportunities are still few and far between.

That’s why Luxury Connect — held October 18 – 19 at the Beverly Hills Hotel — is often rated one of the best networking events of the year not only for top producers but also for those who are aspiring to grow their business in the coming year.

“We have, combined, closed $1.4 million to $1.7 million in deals to date, directly related to networking at Inman,” said Dolly Lenz, a luxury real estate broker and owner of Dolly Lenz Real Estate in New York. “No better learning or networking event in the industry.”

What to expect

Throughout the two-day event, Luxury Connect attendees are provided exclusive opportunities to mix, mingle and build their referral network with 500+ top-producing agents and brokers from around the country with dedicated, built-in networking sessions.

Things will kick off with an intimate welcome reception at a lavish Beverly Hills listing and conclude with a closing party at another multi-million dollar property. These luxurious locales provides the perfect backdrop to rub shoulders, connect and learn from the best in the business.

“The two cocktail receptions at Inman Luxury Connect (always hosted at extravagant estates) facilitate excellent networking with an exclusive group of top agents,” said Santa Barbara-based luxury agent Dusty Baker.

Throughout the day on Thursday, guests will attend sessions featuring business intelligence tips, marketing advice and technology recommendations that will grow their business. In between sessions, opportunities abound to get to know those sitting next to them.

From networking over morning coffee, to a lunch specifically designed to spur conversations on timely topics in the industry, attendees will be hard-pressed to leave without making lasting connections.

Start brushing up on your best networking tips now, and get ready to expand your network and grow your business.

