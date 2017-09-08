Los Angeles real estate legend John Aaroe retires

This isn't the first time Los Angeles real estate icon and business visionary John Aaroe, known for his top-notch client service and magic touch in boosting agent productivity, has pledged to retire in his decades-long, lucrative professional run. In 1998, he sold his brokerage business John Aaroe & Associates to Prudential California, but it seems he couldn't stay away from the industry, and passion drove him back into the thick of it. Turns out he had another 20 years in him, but today marks his official exit, the company told Inman. Most recently, Aaroe served as the CEO of Los Angeles-based John Aaroe Group (JAG), which he founded in 2009 after a stint as regional director with Prudential. He led JAG, a 450-agent company, to $2.5 billion in sales volume in 2016. A Southern California native, Aaroe launched his career in 1975 and became a top producer at Jon Douglas, a big player real estate brokerage in the 1970s. Aaroe established Jon Douglas's luxury estates division...
