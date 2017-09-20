Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Links. Integrations. Partnerships. Zapier. Real estate technology companies are looking for every possible avenue to access new customers. One way is by connecting with colleagues who already have a lot of them. It made sense, then, for extremely popular automated marketing collateral company Zip Your Flyer to shake hands with dotloop, one of the most funded real estate tech firms in the industry, according to the latest Inman Special Report. Zip Your Flyer users can now import property data from their dotloop "loops." The company then broadcasts the collateral to an agent's contact list, which can be selected by Zip Your Flyer's robust database tools or customized for more accurate segmentation. This also allows dotloop to keep track of marketing data for each listing and ensures the agent that all the information is being managed from a single lo...