Zillow testing 3-D tour capture app for iPhone

By this time next year, real estate agents should be able to snap images of a property with their iPhone and send them to Zillow, which will turn them into a 3-D tour and listing display -- all through a mobile app, Zillow revealed today. The company just announced the details of its Zillow Group Home Capture App, which requires 360-degree panoramic photos of each room. Agent or seller users upload the images to Zillow through the app where a team will stitch them together into a 3-D tour -- which Zillow is calling "3D Homes" -- for display within a few hours on the Zillow or Trulia websites and mobile apps (Trulia is a Zillow Group subsidiary). An example of a Zillow '3D Homes' tour A group of real estate agents and photographers in Scottsdale, Arizona, are currently testing the app. Zillow said it will be available nationwide in the second half of 2018. "We’re democratizing access to this technology, and making it free for agents and sellers," said Jeremy Wacksmen, Zi...