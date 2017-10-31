Sellers often get a little lost in the hustle and bustle of everyday life; in their rush to leave for work or clear out before an open house, they sometimes forget to pick up the kids' toys, straighten up their yards and -- most unpleasantly -- clean their bathrooms. Watch Keller Williams agent Leah Lewis, Savvy + Co broker/Realtor Matthew Means and Intero Real Estate Services broker Ron Comeaux share their experiences with sellers who forgot to leave their home show-ready. ...
What do sellers forget to do before they show a home?
A quick reminder could save you from having to clean your client's mess
