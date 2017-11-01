"The era of the one-size-fits-all brokerage model is over," said CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Sherry Chris to the Inman Connect crowd this year. So what does this new model look like? Chris, Marc Davison of 1000watt and Brad Inman discussed 15 ideas that are shaping that new model and shaking up the real estate industry. These include: Faster, cleaner transactions More unique and experimental brands Profits and salable assets for the broker-owners Machines doing 90 percent of the work Watch the trio on the Connect stage to hear more about these and the rest!...
The future brokerage: Real estate in the next 5 years
Here are 15 trends and ideas to watch out for
