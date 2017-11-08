9 holiday content ideas to spice up your seasonal marketing

Ugly sweaters came back into style and are now a hallmark of the season. Tired, cliched marketing is not having the same revival. This holiday season, just say no to generic seasonal marketing and email blasts with a boring photo and one-liner! Here are nine creative ways to stay top-of-mind while engaging your sphere through fresh content with a local real estate spin: November: 'Fall' into community content Photo by Chris Lawton on Unsplash November is an ideal time to highlight your farming area and local expertise. Whether your reader lives in the area or is thinking about buying, showcase the neighborhood’s benefits and real estate with list-based content: 1. 10 reasons locals are thankful to live in (insert area) Similar to a community overview, this piece could highlight everything including local fall events, real estate variety and market conditions. 2. 5 ways to give back and get involved in (insert area) Are you passionate about an organization? Share your ...