Content marketing increased our lead generation, transformed our social media engagement and is the cornerstone of our successful online marketing strategy. Nearly 600 real estate blog posts later, I've learned a few tricks along the way. Here's how you can easily apply the best practices of professional marketing to create a successful blog for your market. Determine your SEO and lead gen strategy We've spent the past several years perfecting our content strategy and remaining diligent about our creation. Moreover, our goal from the beginning was always to rank organically in the search results. When people are googling homes for sale in our area and our local communities, we want to be at the top of the rankings. I like to say we're the "travel guide of real estate." Many real estate blogs tailor their content toward what's generating buzz in their areas such as events, local hotspots and trending news. Although this is an excellent strategy for engagement, you need to ...