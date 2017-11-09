How to show the value of staging in under 5 minutes

Can you honestly say that you are top-of-mind with sellers after a listing appointment? Sure, you can print the standard CMA report from your MLS that every other agent is using, but that will not differentiate you. The only way to be memorable is to offer value above and beyond anyone else being considered for the job. And I'll tell you a seller secret: if you don't have any previous ties to the seller (a friend of a friend, past neighbor, etc.), meaning she doesn't know you from "Adam," then you are likely not the only agent being considered. Thus, your ability to stand out from the next agent is crucial. Here's a way that you can set yourself apart with a potential homeseller and sell him or her on properly marketing the home with staging: use Amazon's new AR View. With the Amazon app, you can focus your iPhone's camera on a bare area of the room and quickly place your "go-to" pieces to add some irresistible style. Show this to your prospective homeseller, and even...