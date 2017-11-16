As competition for real estate agents continues to grow, the need for unique and high-quality marketing techniques is also on the rise. The holiday season is the perfect time for agents to incorporate a festive flare into their marketing strategy.

Here are five ways for you to carve out a name for yourself and stand out from the competition this Thanksgiving.

Create custom SnapChat filters

To celebrate our ancestors coming to the new world, why not embrace the new age of technology? One of the hottest new ways to promote your business is with a custom filter for SnapChat.

Creating a custom Turkey Day filter for SnapChat users, easily accomplished on Canva, is a great way to get people to notice and engage with your brand throughout the holiday season.

Think that SnapChat is just for teens? SnapChat reported in October of 2017, that more than 67.3 percent of its daily users were between the ages of 25-45 years old, the target demographic for many real estate agents.

Bring on the pie

When we think of Thanksgiving, many foods come to mind, but turkey and pumpkin pie are usually at the top of the list.

Show your clients and referral partners how thankful you are to have worked with them by sending, or dropping off, a pumpkin pie from a local bakery.

For extra credit, create an Instagram story featuring the bakery and the recipients of your pies that explains why you are grateful for each of them.

Then include strategic hashtags, like #Your city, #gratitude, #Thanksgiving2017 and #givethanks, and tag the recipients to expand your social reach and capitalize on your efforts even further.

Host an open house Thanksgiving

Have a stunning listing that you need to get exposure for? Host a catered Thanksgiving dinner for clients, referral partners and prospects at your listing.

Your guests will be intrigued to explore the listing, all while creating a fabulous holiday memory that they can associate with you forever.

Plus, you can count on social media posts from your team and your guests, which will gain the listing additional exposure and buzz.

Write a holiday-themed blog post

The holiday season is a great time to roll out a series of themed blog posts to educate and entertain your contacts.

Create and market articles that will help them to survive or enhance their holiday season as they prepare to buy or sell a home.

Inject your articles with actionable advice and locally centric information to boost engagement and SEO. Then be sure to share your articles through email and across social media platforms.

Example blog titles

X Stress-Free Ways To Sell Your House This Holiday Season

How To Find Your (city) Dream Home Before The New Year

12 Days Of (city) House Hunting Tips

Send a personalized message

Anyone can send out a generic email of gratitude on Thanksgiving. If you want to stand out and really make your clients and referrals feel the love, why not create brief individual video messages for those you are thankful for?

Doing so will remind them of the great experience that you shared, as well as, the fact that you care enough about them to take time out of your busy schedule to let them know.

I recommend using CoVideo for all of your video email marketing needs based on its features, pricing and customer support.

Throughout the year, there are plenty of holiday-related opportunities for you to stand out from the competition and touch your sphere. It’s best to plan the marketing campaigns for the entire year so that you never miss an opportunity to take advantage of a particular holiday or event.

Always be sure to record your costs and the ROI for each campaign so that you can improve upon them the following year.

Sarah Layton is the real estate content marketing expert behind www.bestrealestatewriter.com and owner of Layton Media.