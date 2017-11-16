The real estate industry is in the midst of profound change, with technology more critical than ever. Change in customer behavior, change in expectations of service, even change in how business is done. We hear the word “should” all too often for where to invest.

But as a busy real estate professional, how do you effectively sift through all those choices?

For over 20 years, Inman has connected agents, vendors and technology. Many of you have spent time in the vendor halls at Inman Connect. Today we’re bringing that popular concept online with Inman Product Hub.

Every agent and broker knows how tough it is to find the time to evaluate and compare new technology. Inman Product Hub makes your search easier and more efficient, giving you more time with your customers.

INMAN PRODUCT HUB

We’re introducing The Hub today with a select group of launch partners, but will be adding many more over the next few weeks and months, adding new categories and even more choice.

