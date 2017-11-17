Las Vegas Realtors to cut off listing feed to realtor.com

The Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors will shut off a listing feed to realtor.com next month after negotiations between the trade group and realtor.com operator Move Inc. fell apart, according to a notice sent out to GLVAR's 14,000-plus members Thursday. GLVAR President David Tina wrote in the message: "For more than a year, GLVAR has been negotiating with realtor.com and its owner, Move, Inc. in good faith in hopes of forging an agreement that meets the needs of our members. In fact, we’ve worked tirelessly to try to come to an agreement. Unfortunately, they would not agree to meet the same terms and data security requirements that GLVAR requires from all such vendors. In the end, we listened to our members, who have told us repeatedly that GLVAR’s MLS data must be protected so it can’t be misused by others." In the notice, GLVAR said that along with industry experts, it had developed data requirements that were "designed to protect the data, limit how the data...