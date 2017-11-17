It’s been over 20 years since Coldwell Banker agent Sabrina Cohen was in the car accident that left her a wheelchair user as the result of a spinal cord injury. Today, with her portable ramp in tow, she doesn’t find it difficult to get her wheelchair into most homes, but that isn’t always the case for other disabled individuals. As president of the Sabrina Cohen Foundation, she works fervently in Miami to provide better access to homes and beaches for those with limited mobility. Most recently she successfully lobbied to create the first fully-accessible beach and adaptive recreation center. Awarded Hero of the Year in October at Coldwell Banker's Generation Blue conference, Cohen aims to help homebuyers and sellers from all walks of life. By using her background in running a foundation, incorporating her life coaching skills and using her pre- and post-disability experiences to address sensitive needs, Cohen is serving a truly diverse clientele she connects and empathiz...