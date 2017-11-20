Imagine charting a course through a landscape that’s constantly changing and shifting around and beneath you. That’s what it feels like sometimes to operate in the real estate industry — there are so many new tools and business models in addition to the traditional tried-and-true methods that it’s hard to know which way to turn … or how to future-proof your business so that “disrupters” can’t target you.

If you’re a regular at Inman Connect, however, then you already know where the competition is going and whether you want to follow their path. It’s the place to future-proof your business, and it features experts from all over the real estate industry sharing their insights and opinions on how to navigate threats and seize opportunities. Inman Connect New York just announced the first round of speakers for the weeklong January educational and networking event, taking place January 22 through 26 at the New York Marriott Marquis Times Square.

Register now

So who’s on stage? Here’s a quick overview.

Amy Bohutinksy, Chief Operating Officer at Zillow Group — In previous years, Bohutinsky has shared proprietary research and insights from the biggest real estate portal in the country. As the COO overseeing Zillow, Trulia and other parts of the Zillow Group empire, Bohutinsky has a bird’s-eye view when it comes to consumer behavior and trends.

Leigh Gallagher, Assistant Managing Editor, Fortune — Gallagher has written for Forbes and SmartMoney and currently serves as the host of Fortune Live, a weekly video show that covers and analyzes what’s new in the business world. She’s also the author of The Airbnb Story, a book that examines how three company founders turned the vacation-rental-by-owner world upside down.

Eric Wu, Co-Founder & CEO, Opendoor — Wu founded Opendoor after selling geo-data analytics company Movity.com to Trulia, so he’s no stranger to real estate technology. His company has set the gold standard for iBuyer platforms and is a Silicon Valley “unicorn,” valued at more than $1 billion.

Robert Reffkin, CEO, Compass — The upstart real estate brokerage that’s taken major markets all over the United States by storm has captured the hearts of investors, and at its helm is Robert Reffkin, who’s steered the company toward a $1 billion valuation.

Sharran Srivatsaa, President, Teles Properties — Srivatsaa’s focus on corporate growth and agent success has helped Teles Properties establish itself as a force to be reckoned with; he’s responsible for Teles’ agent service platform.

Elizabeth Mendenhall, President-elect, National Association of Realtors — The new generation of leadership at the National Association of Realtors (NAR) represents change and growth, and Mendenhall has been instrumental in bringing that message to the forefront of NAR’s communications.

These industry thought leaders will share the stage with many more experts, creators and rabble-rousers at Inman Connect New York — the only place you’ll get a comprehensive view on the shifting industry landscape.

Register now

For information on sponsoring Inman Connect, email sales@inman.com