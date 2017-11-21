Building a successful real estate tech product requires not only navigating the usual hurdles but also industry-specific challenges — such as access to streamlined data and the relative novelty of smart home products, just to name two examples.

And the only place you’ll find programming to address the problems and solutions unique to the real estate technology world is at Hacker Connect on Monday, January 22, 2018, part of Inman Connect’s weeklong educational and networking events, taking place January 22-26, at the New York Marriott Marquis Times Square.

Engineers, developers, designers, product managers, database architects, webmasters and technology executives will take the stage to talk about what’s new, what’s likely to crash and burn — and how you can identify the next big leap ahead in the tech world before your competitors do.

You will learn:

How new advances in the Internet of Things can transform productivity for agents and brokers

How APIs and API alternatives are changing and what that means for your business

How to overcome the tech integration problem and get disparate platforms to communicate

How predictive analytics will change the way agents and brokers find and educate clients

Which authentication technologies are moving into real estate — fingerprints, biometrics and more

What effect technology is having on city planning and what that means for the future of home inventory

What’s new with Facebook, Zillow and Google’s new real estate tech products

Which tech trends you can’t afford to ignore in 2018

… And more!

If real estate technology is part of your livelihood, then you need to stay apprised of the latest changes in the industry — and how you should react. Hacker Connect is the only place you can debate, discuss, collaborate and define real estate’s most pressing topics, among real estate’s tech community.

