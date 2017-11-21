EventsReal Estate Connect

Hacker Connect tackles real estate tech challenges head-on

The programmers and developers building some of the best products in the industry talk shop for one day only
by Staff Writer
Today 2:41 P.M.

Building a successful real estate tech product requires not only navigating the usual hurdles but also industry-specific challenges — such as access to streamlined data and the relative novelty of smart home products, just to name two examples.

And the only place you’ll find programming to address the problems and solutions unique to the real estate technology world is at Hacker Connect on Monday, January 22, 2018, part of Inman Connect’s weeklong educational and networking events, taking place January 22-26, at the New York Marriott Marquis Times Square.

Engineers, developers, designers, product managers, database architects, webmasters and technology executives  will take the stage to talk about what’s new, what’s likely to crash and burn — and how you can identify the next big leap ahead in the tech world before your competitors do.

You will learn:

  • How new advances in the Internet of Things can transform productivity for agents and brokers
  • How APIs and API alternatives are changing and what that means for your business
  • How to overcome the tech integration problem and get disparate platforms to communicate
  • How predictive analytics will change the way agents and brokers find and educate clients
  • How to overcome the tech integration problem
  • Which authentication technologies are moving into real estate — fingerprints, biometrics and more
  • What effect technology is having on city planning and what that means for the future of home inventory
  • What’s new with Facebook, Zillow and Google’s new real estate tech products
  • Which tech trends you can’t afford to ignore in 2018
  • … And more!

If real estate technology is part of your livelihood, then you need to stay apprised of the latest changes in the industry — and how you should react. Hacker Connect is the only place you can debate, discuss, collaborate and define real estate’s most pressing topics, among real estate’s tech community.

Be known among the people building the future of real estate as the forward thinking brand partner to help overcome the challenges and achieve their biggest goals. Email sales@inman.com to learn about the exclusive sponsorships available for this event.