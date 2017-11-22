For most real estate agents and brokers, this is the slower time of year when you begin to play catch-up and take on all of those tasks that didn’t get done during the hot spring and summer markets. If you got behind on your blog writing over the course of the past few months, it’s time to restart. And there’s no better time than now to create content that is infinitely searchable and shareable, to remind people in your sphere of influence and beyond why you are everybody’s favorite local real estate agent. Don’t feel you have to address all of these. Just pick and choose one every week or two to carry you through the holidays, and keep your brand top-of-mind with your friends and followers. Real estate topic End of year market recap: Create a year-in-review broken down by neighborhood, type of home or other criteria. If you want to get fancy, you might create an infographic or chart for easy sharing as well. Canva is a great free tool for this. Holiday topics Fun h...