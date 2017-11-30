Cloud MLX interface now free for agents of nation’s largest MLS

For years the real estate industry has been talking about offering agents an MLS "front end of choice" -- or alternative interfaces for agents to input and search for listings -- and on Wednesday the biggest multiple listing service in the country made it happen for its more than 85,000 members. Starting Wednesday, all members of California Regional MLS (CRMLS) can use Cloud MLX, a front-end MLS interface from real estate software firm W&R Studios, at no additional cost. Cloud MLX / Photo courtesy of Greg Robertson Previously, Cloud MLX had been available to CRMLS members at a discounted rate as part of the CRMLS Marketplace, but CRMLS wanted to give all of its members the choice to use either Cloud MLX or the CoreLogic Matrix platform to search real estate listings and share them with consumers, CRMLS spokesperson Nicole Aguilar told Inman. Greg Robertson In recent years, brokers have increasingly called for more options when it comes to MLS interfaces — most ML...