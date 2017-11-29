Agent support: How to build better systems for more sales

You can’t expect your agents to sell more real estate unless you’re able to provide them with more support. Amanda Howard says it’s unfair and unrealistic to expect agents to cater to clients’ needs unless their professional needs are met first.

Howard told Pat Hiban in a recent podcast that in order to meet her agents’ professional needs and provide her team with an excellent work environment, Howard has set up various support systems.

Read on to discover the different types of support she uses to ensure agents are able to produce excellent sales numbers.

To hear all of the details on Howard’s support systems and what it takes to lead a top real estate team, listen to the podcast below.

Well-trained agents sell more real estate

Regular sales training is one of the most important support systems for agents, especially new agents. Howard relies on one type of training in particular to improve her agents’ sales abilities: script and dialogue training.

The types of real estate scripts agents should use for training depends largely on their job responsibilities.

Here are three types of scripts agents can benefit from:

Prospecting scripts: When agents are expected to set listing appointments, training with prospecting scripts is essential. Regular training on objections in particular will help agents set more listing appointments and will ultimately help them sell more real estate.

Listing presentation scripts: All listing agents should make scripts a part of their training for listing presentations. Again, objection handlers are particularly important as they improve an agent’s ability to close successfully.

Buyer scripts: Agents working with buyers tend to be very busy people. With the right script training, it’s easier for these agents to identify serious buyers quickly. Also, buyer scripts can be incredibly helpful when it comes to building the confidence needed to ask someone to sign a buyer-broker agreement.

Real estate mentorship programs

Help with scripts and dialogues isn’t the only support new agents need. One of the best ways to ensure new agents have access to an abundant supply of information and support is to start a mentorship program.

Howard has experienced agents on her team commit to mentoring new agents in a one-on-one manner.

Not only does this help new agents acclimate to the team faster, it provides them with a great resource for anything related to real estate.

Ultimately, Howard’s mentorship program has reduced the amount of time it takes for new agents to produce sales, which is good for individual agents and for the business as a whole.

For other ideas on ways to help agents sell more real estate, listen to the complete podcast with Amanda Howard.

Pat Hiban is the author of the NYT bestselling book “6 steps to 7 figures: A Real Estate Professional’s Guide to Building Wealth and Creating Your Destiny,” the founder of online real estate sales training site Rebus University, and the host of Pat Hiban Interviews Real Estate Rockstars, an agent-to-agent real estate podcast with Hiban Digital in Baltimore, Maryland. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter.