Why you should build your brand around your ideal client

When you get braces, do you go to an orthodontist or a general dentist? When you need a hip replacement, do you go to an orthopedic surgeon or a general surgeon? You want someone who specializes in the service you need, right? Then why, I ask, would you be the general real estate practitioner in your area? Admittedly, I did this for years. It's my fault, and my income was mediocre at best. When I decided to specialize, get focused, define my ideal client and connect with her on a deeper level, my business changed and became more fulfilling. So stop being afraid to choose a specialty. Every minute you wait to do this you are losing money. Why you need to define your ideal client You're building a business based on helping people buy and sell real estate. What kind of people do you want to help? Who is your dream client? If I asked you right now to define your dream client, could you do it in detail? You need to know exactly -- down to the minor specific details -- who this...