Inside Real Estate scoops up BrokerSumo

Real estate software company Inside Real Estate announced it has acquired BrokerSumo, a two-year-old commission management cloud software provider for real estate brokers. In 2016, Inside Real Estate merged with real estate CRM (contact relationship manager) provider Kunversion. The combined companies now operate under the Inside Real Estate brand and led to the integrated platform now marketed as kvCore, which includes lead generation, marketing, CRM and automated dialer features. BrokerSumo will extend the offerings of kvCore into financial and accounting systems. “When I saw the new kvCore platform and heard their vision and strategy, I knew we needed to be part of it,” said Jeremy Shoenig, founder and CEO of BrokerSumo, in a statement. “As part of Inside Real Estate, our customers will benefit greatly through more rapid expansion of our product, better support and company stability. kvCore is a powerful platform and a perfect fit for our technology." BrokerSumo ad...