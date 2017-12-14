See Pantone’s 2018 Color of the Year in action

“Complex” … “contemplative” … “enigmatic” … “dramatically provocative.”

No — we aren’t talking about the latest riveting Netflix documentary …

These are the words used to describe Pantone’s 2018 Color of the Year: Ultra Violet 18-3838.

“Pantone 18-3838 Ultra Violet communicates originality, ingenuity, and visionary thinking that points us toward the future,” said the Pantone team.

“Complex and contemplative, Ultra Violet suggests the mysteries of the cosmos, the intrigue of what lies ahead, and the discoveries beyond where we are now,” they said. “The vast and limitless night sky is symbolic of what is possible and continues to inspire the desire to pursue a world beyond our own.”

In honor of Ultra Violet — and because no swatch could ever do this color justice — we’ve gathered a few fetching shots of rooms and decor that feature an inspired pop of violet.

Enjoy!

1100 West Avenue, TS2/3 (Miami Beach) / Agents: Dina Goldtayer & Sladja Stantic, Douglas Elliman Purple furnishings, throws and rugs. 1100 West Avenue, TS2/3 (Miami Beach) / Agents: Dina Goldtayer & Sladja Stantic, Douglas Elliman Purple furnishings, throws and rugs. 878 President Street - Park Slope, NY (Brooklyn) / Agents: Jacky Teplitzky, Scott Klein, Paul Hyun and Adrian Rodomski Purple accent walls, door frame, accessories and chairs 878 President Street - Park Slope, NY (Brooklyn) / Agents: Jacky Teplitzky, Scott Klein, Paul Hyun and Adrian Rodomski Purple accent walls, door frame, accessories and chairs 1778 Route 106, Muttontown, NY (Long Island) / Agent: Maria Babaev, Douglas Elliman Dionne Stokes-Hicks / flickr Can't forget to add one in honor of the holidays! Photo by Kaboompics // Karolina from Pexels Previous Next

Email Fabiana Gordon.