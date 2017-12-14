Lifestyle

See Pantone’s 2018 Color of the Year in action

Ultra Violet is ultra gorgeous
by Staff Writer
Today 1:53 P.M.

“Complex” … “contemplative” … “enigmatic” … “dramatically provocative.”

No — we aren’t talking about the latest riveting Netflix documentary …

These are the words used to describe Pantone’s 2018 Color of the Year: Ultra Violet 18-3838.

Source: Pantone

“Pantone 18-3838 Ultra Violet communicates originality, ingenuity, and visionary thinking that points us toward the future,” said the Pantone team.

“Complex and contemplative, Ultra Violet suggests the mysteries of the cosmos, the intrigue of what lies ahead, and the discoveries beyond where we are now,” they said. “The vast and limitless night sky is symbolic of what is possible and continues to inspire the desire to pursue a world beyond our own.”

Source: Pantone

In honor of Ultra Violet — and because no swatch could ever do this color justice — we’ve gathered a few fetching shots of rooms and decor that feature an inspired pop of violet.

Enjoy!

Article image credited to Remson Pellisserry / Unsplash