Sweet tea, anyone? Americans love their front porches

If you’ve noticed an increase in homes with front porches, it’s not just your imagination. According to a data analysis from the National Association of Home Builders, 65.1 percent of new single-family homes started in 2016 include a front porch. This is the highest percentage since 2011, when it reached 65.7.

It’s swings, outdoor rocking chairs and hanging plants galore, especially for the East-South-Central region of the U.S., where a whopping 86 percent of new homes built in 2016 feature a porch. This region where sweet tea flows like water has shown a higher preference for porches, though data from the report does not specify a preferred “look.” And beyond the South, front porches remain wildly popular.

The data also found that the majority of new home porches are open instead of screened, and the average size of a front porch on a new home is about 60 square feet — a perfect little space for lounging in the breeze.

According to the report, most porches are made of concrete and treated wood, but redwood has won over the Mountain and Pacific areas of the U.S., among other areas.

