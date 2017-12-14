We all have that uncle, cousin or sister-in-law who during the holidays drinks too much Jack Daniels before she arrives to family festivities. She keeps slugging it down before pulling off some shenanigans that threaten to make a mess of things. But we all have tricks up our sleeves to manage Uncle Fred’s antics so we can still enjoy the holiday spirit together. Today’s economic political climate is no different. While the political machinations are sometimes like a drunken family episode, the economic landscape is an entirely different story. Despite the D.C. fist fighting, the economy is on fire, and more and more people and businesses are beginning to reap the benefits. I am an unapologetic bull about the U.S. economy. I shut out the political righties who are opportunistically taking credit for it, and I ignore the political lefties who say it is a bubble or that the recovery is uneven (it is, but there are still many benefits). This is one thing going well i...