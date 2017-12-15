Real estate tech provider Tribus is partnering with neighborhood-based social networking site Nextdoor to allow for direct listing and lead integration between the two platforms, according to an announcement tweeted out by Tribus on Thursday. You can now send new #RealEstate listings straight to @Nextdoor to show them directly to people living in those neighborhoods! https://t.co/cbRdpANI0G — TRIBUS (@Tribus) December 14, 2017 In August, San Francisco-based Nextdoor -- which currently boasts over 160,000 active neighborhoods and allows users based on small geographic areas to discuss crime, neighborhood news, items for sale and ask for recommendations -- announced a new real estate section pilot program, setting the stage for another pay-to-play pathway for real estate agents and marking the latest push by a tech heavyweight into the industry. Now, brokerages that use Tribus’s platform -- which includes website building, customer relationship management (CRM) tools and ...