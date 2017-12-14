Special Report: How to make online leads work for you

Overview

You can be a master of contracts, closing guru, housing market expert and negotiator extraordinaire and still fail as a real estate professional. The make-or-break, end-all-be-all piece of every agent’s business is lead generation. Without clients, you’re without a job. Real estate agents generate leads from a wide array of sources. An agent’s network of personal contacts or “sphere of influence” together with referrals represent the cream of the crop — those warm leads that are more likely to convert because they have some kind of already-established connection to you. As Inman’s latest research explores, over the last decade-plus, the internet has taken the home search online and busted open the possibilities for lead gen while presenting new risks and complications. Using a variety of tools, platforms and methods, you can set up nets in any corner of the world wide web to catch browsers who might also be potential homebuyers or sellers. The digital beast divv...