Nextdoor rolling out agent ads, property listings

Nextdoor, a social network that covers more than 100,000 U.S. neighborhoods, is rolling out a listing search tool and allowing agents to buy ads on the site in a handful of markets. The new features will offer yet another pay-to-play pathway for real estate agents to new business and mark the latest push by a tech heavyweight into the industry, coming on the heels of signs that Amazon is preparing an agent referral service. Nextdoor, which has raised over $210 million and has been valued at $1.1 billion, is testing the program in markets including the San Francisco Bay Area, San Diego, Portland, Phoenix, greater Atlanta and the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Real estate agents and brokers can sign up to pre-register for ads and eventually surface their listings on Nextdoor. In pilot markets, users can click over to a real estate section to view listings in their neighborhood. Listing details pages show price, property descriptions and photos, and nearby listings. They also ma...
