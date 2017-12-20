How to get agents to try (and love) new technology

Across the board, brokerages struggle to reach even modest adoption rates in software implementations among their agents; the average rate for agents using brokerage-provided software is an abysmal 6 percent. At William Pitt Sotheby's, we recently rolled out an intelligent customer relationship management platform (iCRM) and have achieved an adoption rate of about 66 percent -- so far -- which is higher than the 40 percent to 60 percent the iCRM provider usually achieves. It wasn't because we have an inordinate amount of tech-savvy millennials; our agents are on par with the national average. Want to know how we did it? Below, learn a multi-faceted training approach that eases agents into learning, encourages long-term use and creates adoption through peer promotion -- plus how you too can implement new tech with your agents. 5 tips for a successful training program Here are the four principles that are key to successful tech adoption: Deliver value Before introducing s...