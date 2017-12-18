Is bitcoin’s real estate invasion here to stay?

We've heard about listing agents marketing luxury property with a bitcoin price tag and attracting lots of attention on the market -- both from the media and overseas buyers. But will the digital currency on the rise go down as a fleeting fad or become a permanent way of doing business in real estate? Redfin chief economist Nela Richardson, who in a recent report by the tech-powered, Seattle-based real estate brokerage described cryptocurrency investors riding the bitcoin rollercoaster as a bit like lottery winners right now, isn't quite convinced one way or another yet. Over the last year, bitcoin's value has accelerated 180 percent from $5,870 USD on November 12 to $16,650 USD on December 12 -- quite the upswing. It means a San Francisco home that in January 2016 would have cost a buyer 2,805 bitcoins would cost just 82 bitcoins today. The average American home, on the other hand, would cost 18 bitcoins by today's value, according to Redfin's calculations. At the moment...