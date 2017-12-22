“Bitcoin now accepted,” read a real estate flyer posted on Facebook Wednesday by Nicole Lopez-Cummins, an agent with Intero Real Estate Services and team leader of the PR Group in Houston. As her market still recovers from the damage wrought by Hurricane Harvey, Lopez-Cummins and her team hope to tap into an emerging market of real estate buyers with a new social media marketing campaign targeting bitcoin investors. All 10 sellers of the PR Group’s 10 current listings have said they would be happy to accept bitcoin, the notoriously volatile digital currency that’s been on an impressive upswing lately (but dropped 25 percent in the last 24 hours, according to the Wall Street Journal), and has sparked conversations between real estate clients and agents across the country. Convincing their sellers of the idea to accept bitcoin hasn’t been a hard sell, said Lopez-Cummins, but there is a learning curve to overcome. "I would say 75 percent of sellers don’t know wh...