James Harris remembers being fed up with school and launching his real estate career at the tender age of 16. The Londoner persuaded his mother's friend to take a headshot of him in a shirt, tie and blazer. (No employer would be able to tell that he was still donning his favorite track pants.) But he was impressive for a teen, introducing himself to a number of real estate offices with his "awful" resume. He joined a firm that he ended up working with for five years in London's trendy West Hampstead area, just five minutes from his home in St John's Wood, a district northwest of the city. Now in his 30s, Harris (pictured on the right above) is a top producer with luxury L.A. firm The Agency handling $40 million dollar properties in greater Los Angeles, New York, Switzerland and Hawaii with his business partner and best friend from London, David Parnes (pictured left), who stars in Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. Together they have a small, well-oiled team, a dire...