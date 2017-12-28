10 interior design trends that painted 2017

Each year, just like the fashion industry, interior design trends emerge and others are put to rest. And at the end of every year, we can look back and see which trends dominated those 365 days.

Here are the top 10 interior designs that rocked 2017.

Sophisticated pastels

We were used to the mint green and baby blue, but now colors like sage and dusty blue dominate. We are seeing more pinks, oranges and other bright colors as well.

Rounded furniture

Say goodbye to hard edges and angular framing and hello to rounded furniture.

Use of local materials

Although designers can source their materials far and wide, clients are demanding value for their money. They want their money to go back into the local economy.

To most interior designers, this means shopping at stores near the client’s home. Designers are using local materials when remodeling, such as hardware, lighting, furniture and tiles.

Marble

Marble, particularly black and white, has become popular in most upscale residences. You will find it in today’s bathrooms in a variety of shapes and designs.

It’s easy to work with and has multiple uses. Although commonly used on floors, it’s also seen on countertops.

Exposed bricks

For those who are renovating old buildings or looking for an effortlessly cool living room, an exposed brick wall is a trendy look.

There are a variety of styles to choose from; be it cool, rustic, Mediterranean, relaxed or Scandinavian inspired, you will get the atmosphere for which you are looking.

Open spaces

Loft designs and open spaces are becoming increasingly popular. Homeowners are taking advantage of the open spaces to impact their environment.

In other areas of their lives people may be implementing minimalist ideas, but in their houses maximalists principles are ruling.

Concrete surfaces

It may have been with us for some time, but it’s proving to be a classic design. Concrete is being used on walls, ceilings and even incorporated into coffee tables or other furniture.

Velvet fabrics

It may be delicate and soft, but velvet fabrics are gaining popularity. They are perfect for creating contrast in a space, especially where there are rustic or modern surfaces that include concrete or exposed bricks.

Mix-and-match tiles

Homeowners prefer floors and walls made of mixed tiles that still complement each other. Designers are choosing tiles that contrast each other, something that they say helps create a cheerful and relaxing atmosphere.

Shades of green

People are going green — with their home deocor. “Greenery” was Pantone’s color of the year for 2017. It evokes freshness, nature and breaks the monotony of space.

This year will go on record as the year that witnessed interior design trends that people will talk about for a long time.

What do you think is in store for 2018? Please share your predictions in the comments section below.

Nicole Solari is owner and managing broker of The Solari Group in Solano and Napa Counties in Northern California. Nicole runs one of the highest producing brokerages in all of Northern California.