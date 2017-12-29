Inman announces another 18 sponsors for ICNY18

Inman announced the next 18 companies that will be sponsoring Inman Connect New York, Jan. 22-26, 2018. Inman Connect is a week-long event that will foster connections and big business deals among more than 4,000 real estate professionals. Featuring critical, inspiring keynotes, the latest industry driving trends and research, and experts from inside the industry and out on hand to interpret and make sense of it all, CEOs, tech entrepreneurs, marketing experts, top agents and brokers, and financial executives will come together to explore a future of opportunities. “We have lined up the best sponsors for the best-ever Connect,” said Brad Inman, Publisher. “I’m excited to see how they help our attendees drive themselves and their business.” For more information on Inman Connect sponsorship or exhibitor opportunities, please contact sales@inman.com. Sponsors will include:

Platinum Sponsor

Wells Fargo Home Mortgage is a retail mortgage lender, which provides home mortgage solutions. It offers construction and renovation financing, home buying, and refinancing solutions, as well as jumbo, adjustable-rate, and reverse mortgages. The company serves homeowners and homebuyers.

Gold Sponsors

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing real estate brokerage networks with 43,500 agents and 1,350 offices named to the brand since its launch in fall 2013. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity.

CINC is the leading provider of web-based real estate marketing and CRM software for elite agents and teams across North America. The CINC solution includes: a consumer website that integrates with local MLS data; a complete CRM platform that allows real estate agents to nurture clients and monitor their business; and access to three mobile apps.

Firepoint has been in your shoes. We were agents like you. While looking for real estate software, it appeared that most CRMs seemed more focused on what investors and developers wanted to create rather than what an actual real estate agent needed. We didn’t start this to sell software, we started Firepoint to solve real estate software problems.

Realtor.com® is the trusted resource for home buyers, sellers and dreamers, offering the most comprehensive source of for-sale properties, among competing national sites, and the information, tools and professional expertise to help people move confidently through every step of their home journey. It pioneered the world of digital real estate 20 years ago, and today helps make all things home simple, efficient and enjoyable. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [NASDAQ: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. under a perpetual license from the National Association of REALTORS®. For more information, visit realtor.com®.

Bronze Sponsors

Chetu is a full-service software development provider with experience in real estate and property management technologies, including customer relationship management (CRM) systems, analytics platforms, marketing automation tools, plus mobile applications with virtual and augmented reality features. Chetu’s real estate developers have expertise integrating MLS and IDX data while adhering to all regulatory standards. For more information visit Chetu.com.

Contactually is a relationship management platform that helps you turn existing contacts into relationships that create results. Generate more referrals and close deals faster with automated follow-up reminders, contact organization, effective email templates and much more. Contactually is the CRM that helps you prioritize clients and leads to drive more business.

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX) is a leading property information, analytics and services provider. The company's combined public, contributory and proprietary data sources include over 4.5 billion records spanning more than 50 years. The company helps clients identify and manage growth opportunities, improve performance and mitigate risk. For more information visit www.corelogic.com.

GeoCV is the only provider of virtual tours via 3D-enabled smartphones. The Virtual Open House is an all-in-one solution for the full suite of real estate marketing visuals, delivering 3D Tours, Floor Plans and Photos at an affordable price, without sacrificing the highest quality. Sell smarter while acquiring new business!

Matterport is changing the face of property marketing with it's all-in-one marketing tool that wins listings and engages buyers. Our end-to-end media platform allows anyone to quickly, easily, and affordably create immersive virtual experiences from real-world properties, viewable right from a desktop, mobile browser, or VR headset. With Matterport you get 3D Immersive Tours, Unlimited Hi-Res Photography, Virtual Reality, Teaser Videos, Floor Plans, and more!

Nodalview is a unique platform that transforms smartphones into the ultimate toolkit for real estate agents to create high definition, perfectly exposed pictures, 8k 360° panoramas and quality videos. Nodalview leverages smartphone technology into a complete cutting edge visual marketing tool.

Onjax is a provider of superior technology and web marketing solutions for real estate businesses. The Onjax Real Estate Web Platform is an all-inclusive system encompassing our CMS real estate websites, our Premium Map-Based IDX Property Search, along with our powerful and easy-to-use PureAgent CRM. The one real estate platform for your entire team.

RealKey is a transaction management platform for Mortgage and Real Estate professionals. Leveraging modern technology, intuitive design, and extensive industry experience, we have developed the simplest, most integrated, and accurate transaction management platform in the world. Our patented technology ensures that your loan and real estate transaction is accurate, complete, and error free the first time! No more back-and-forth with underwriting, processing, transaction coordination, or compliance… with RealKey, you close more transactions in less time.

ReferralExchange’s Referral Network creates great real estate experiences between agents and customers. ReferralExchange matches clients outside of your area, price point or property type with three great agents, handles all paperwork/tracking, and pays a 25% referral fee at closing. We utilize a curated network of 23,000+ agents to ensure that clients are matched to agents who fit their specific needs.

An Inman Innovator Award Finalist and a Swanepoel Top 20 Trendsetter, Revaluate researches, follows and analyzes prospects, telling top 10 agents, teams and brands in both real estate and mortgage who is most likely to move in the next 3-6 months.

The only program you need to go paperless. With SecureShare you get unlimited cloud storage, e-signature and PDF markup so you can execute transactions without printing, scanning or faxing starting at $9.99 per month. Simply put, SecureShare is a one-stop solution to take your Real Estate business paperless and save you time and money!

Streak is the only CRM integrated entirely within Gmail/G Suite inbox. Real estate professionals from companies like Keller Williams, Coldwell Banker, and Engel & Volkers use Streak to manage their buyers, sellers, properties, and more. It’s as easy to use and setup as a Google Sheet, but has the power and flexibility of a fully featured CRM.

Tweak Cloud allows realtors to accelerate the production of print and digital marketing materials by empowering negotiators and their assistants to create marketing collateral in a web browser without complicated software or licences. Property details and images can be populated automatically in templates, creating savings of up to 70% on traditional design methods. Other features include full brand control and automated print routing with live reporting.

Inman Connect New York will take place at the New York Marriott Marquis from Jan. 22-26, 2018. The best and the brightest in real estate and technology are expected to attend. For information on how to receive a press pass, please contact jennifer@inman.com.