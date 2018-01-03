Inman announced another 10 companies that will be exhibiting in Startup Alley at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 22-26, 2018. Inman Connect is a week-long event bringing together more than 4,000 top-producing agents and brokers, CEO’s of leading real estate franchises, MLS and association leaders, tech entrepreneurs and marketing executives, discover the latest innovations and business solutions in real estate. Startup Alley is a sponsorship opportunity available to the newest companies entering the real estate tech scene. These companies are breaking new ground in real estate technology and will be demonstrating cutting-edge tech to Inman Connect attendees. “Startup Alley sponsors consistently push the envelope on innovation,” said Brad Inman, Publisher. “I always look forward to the new angles and the sheer drive they bring to Connect.” For more information on how to launch your startup at Inman Connect or other sponsorship and/or exhibitor opportunities, please contact sales@inman.com. Companies featured in Startup Alley will include:

Agent Icon helps agents and brokers become icons. We provide insight from thought leaders in the real estate industry and advice from agents who are dominating their local markets with excellent social media execution. Learn about emerging trends, news and strategies to impress your clients and prospects. Subscribe to our free email newsletter to stay ahead of the competition.

Agent Marketing Group specializes in beautifully designed real estate marketing templates customized to with your brand and for your market. Our Buyers and Sellers Listing Presentations help provide you and/or your agents with high-quality presentation books that are unique, attractive and are filled with great content. Better ideas create better marketing. Get yours today!

At Corporate+Club, we help Realtors present value to their clients and prospects immediately and forever thereafter. Give them a gift they will keep and use forever with corporate rates all across the world. Add local businesses to your club and collect referrals from all across your community and town.

EveryScape is SaaS platform which transforms 360 content into collaborative experiences, and enables new forms of social interaction, commerce, and business intelligence within 360/VR experiences. We empower real estate professionals to engage and close customers on the web/mobile with a practical type of virtual reality. Customers take a guided virtual tour of the property and communicate directly with the agent.

Postamo makes it fast and easy for real estate professionals to share content and grow their business with Facebook, Twitter, and more. Whether it’s a new listing, news article, home improvement tip, or an upcoming open house, Postamo allows agents to promote their information on multiple social networks with a few button clicks. And, every page shared via Postamo is prominently branded for the agent so the agent can be top-of-mind in their networks and communities for real estate needs.

Real Contact is a U.S. based human concierge and lead qualification service. Messaging is today’s preferred choice of communication. Real Contact concierges respond to all lead sources within 90 seconds, 24/7. Our concierges are trained by successful Brokers across the country, ensuring quality-filled conversations and more converted leads. Our concierges also follow up with all non-responsive leads and attempt to re-engage them, allowing agents to convert more, grow more, and live more.

restb.ai is an AI company that specializes in image recognition for real estate. Our turnkey solutions will optimize your SEO, organize your content and refine your search filters by automatically tagging property images with industry-specific information.

Savvy Homes Portal is the first virtual reality house hunting platform for real estate agents. Take back your weekend! Share featured homes with unlimited clients in minutes. Savvy Homes Portal provides an innovative house hunting experience through integrated virtual reality tours, enhanced client interaction, transaction management, and brokerage sales oversight.

ShelterZoom offers an end-to-end real estate online offer and acceptance solution which enables buyers/buyer agents to instantly submit offers from any online real estate listing. Built on Ethereum blockchain technology, the industry-first ShelterZoom platform helps standardize and streamline the offer process, provides enhanced security, reduces paperwork, and delivers a better user experience for realtors/buyers/sellers with unprecedented convenience, transparency, and auditability.

Leveraging powerful automation technologies, Surecave aggregates disparate property and asset management processes into a single, intuitive solution. Solving not only our customers' payments, leasing, maintenance, and accounting and reporting needs, Surecave delivers actionable, data-driven insights to stay ahead of market trends and an unrivaled digital experience for tenants.

Inman Connect New York will take place at the New York Marriott Marquis from Jan. 22-26, 2018.