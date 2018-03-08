4 tips for using video tours to show off your listings

Real estate agents spend 28 percent of work time showing houses, according to Placester’s Life as a Real Estate Agent Survey, which makes transportation our biggest work expense. In my experience, buyers immediately eliminate one out of seven homes that you show due to reasons you can’t anticipate. For example, a buyer once noticed a window in the shower and immediately passed on an otherwise perfect home. According to the National Association of Realtors, 51 percent of buyers find the homes they purchase on the internet. Because the majority shop around online before even meeting an agent, potential buyers can cut many of these “problem” homes by watching video tours on listing websites. Why video tours save time and money Video tours give overzealous buyers the opportunity to see countless properties before narrowing down a list, thus decreasing the time you spend with them. It’s not about being lazy. It’s about having more time for finding and meeting other c...