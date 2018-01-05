Get ‘Transported’ into real estate’s new VR home tours

Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Transported is a platform for creating and sharing 3-D and virtual reality (VR) home tours. Platforms: Browser; mobile-optimized Ideal for: On-site sales offices Top selling points Room teleporting No hardware upsell Sound enhancements Easy website page embeds Top concerns Services are still restrained geographically, as they handle property image capture. This should change as adoption continues and its network of service providers increases. What you should know Transported is another fun, effective entry into the ever-growing VR home tour market. The software offers a more interactive, sci-fi interface from the get-go, allowing users to select distinct properties to tour by "tapping" information cards in the headset display. This feature makes Transported ideal for static showrooms and retail offices with multiple listings to show buyers...