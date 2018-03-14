Placester taps health tech exec Omar Hussain as next CEO

Real estate tech provider Placester is switching up its leadership. Health tech executive Omar Hussain is taking over as CEO from co-founder Matt Barba, who will now focus on product and technology as CTO. “Placester represents a unique opportunity in an industry that is undergoing massive technological transformation,” Hussain said in a statement. “Matt and I share a common vision of a more connected, efficient, human-centered and technology-enabled real estate market. Placester is well positioned to capitalize on the technology trends impacting the industry.” Placester builds mobile-enabled real estate websites for brokerages and agents, offers lead management tools and email marketing, and provides libraries of blog content for agents. The National Association of Realtors offers Placester sites as a free benefit to members. The company raised $50 million in a Series D funding round in March, bringing its total funding at the time up to $100 million. Placester says t...